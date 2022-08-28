Tallahassee, Florida, retiree Beverly Williams has been visiting the Summit City for 50 years and says it’s getting better with age.
“My husband is from Fort Wayne, and we’re here for a family event. We’re at The Bradley hotel, but this is my first time staying downtown,” said Williams, walking along The Landing during the Taste of the Arts Festival on Saturday.
“There’s so much happening down here. They’ve done a lot to really bring it up to the 21st century.”
Thousands of people enjoyed sunny skies Saturday during the free festival, jockeying between The Landing, the Arts United campus, Freimann Square and Promenade Park. The celebration annually highlights the Fort Wayne arts community with music, dancing, food and numerous activities, including more than 60 live performances this year.
The Lee family girls, however, had to see Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen” first.
“That’s what they wanted,” said mom, Allison, as she and her husband, Jonathan, stood in a line outside the Promenade Park entrance with their daughters, ages 5, 3 and 1.
“We were looking forward to eating some food and listening to some bands.”
By the way, when the Lee girls finally met Elsa, they were a little shy, with one them hiding behind Mommy as she tried to coax them to say hello.
Two-year-old Sophia Wright wasn’t so sheepish.
The toddler got hugs from costumed Disney characters and bounced around barefoot, decked out in a princess dress.
“I want to go,” Sophia told her mother as she left a Promenade Park splash area and headed to play a giant-sized Connect Four game.
“This is our first time (at Promenade), and it’s really nice,” said Kayla Wright, 27, of Albion. “It’s nice there are festivals like this that are free.”
Given inflation, Arts United officials hoped the event would be a hit with families, said Rachelle Reinking, director of communications for the organization. Inflation eased a bit last month, but the Fed is expected to impose more interest rate hikes in coming months as it tries to tame the cost of living.
“Pre-pandemic, I’d say we had 30,000 people or so, but it’s around 23,000 now,” Reinking said. “We were only at the Arts United campus, but since the pandemic we expanded our footprint for social distancing. It seems to be working out.”
Jodie Thomas thinks so.
She and her 12-year-old son, Alan, shopped at the YLNI Farmers Market.
“Just enjoying the day,” Jodie Thomas said. “He got some chocolate-covered Oreos, and now I’m off to Utopian Coffee at The Landing. Hey, gotta shop local, right?”