On the grounds Johnny Appleseed likely trod, grassroots groups sprout.
“It’s easily the biggest moneymaker of the year for most of the nonprofits here,” said Johnny Appleseed Festival Inc. board member and Homestead High School booster John O’Rourke. “It’s major.”
Although 1800s-era demonstrators, food, music, homemade crafts and other attractions get most of the attention during the two-day event, it’s the nonprofits that discreetly benefit from hundreds of thousands visiting Johnny Appleseed and Archer parks near Memorial Coliseum.
For example, Homestead marching band supporters annually raise $40,000 to $60,000 selling their popular chicken-and-dumplings dish.
“Two years ago, we were canceled because of COVID, so it was rough, but we tried to help as much as we could,” said O’Rourke, adding festival leaders used social media to steer the public to Homestead, which was forced to host a drive-thru sale at the school in 2020.
“We did what we could,” he said. “Their success is our success.”
The festival’s website touts that it routinely has more than 200 vendors each year from across the country. But it’s the local nonprofits that are at the heart of the celebration, O’Rourke said.
Sarah Lemke agrees.
She is a parent volunteer at Carroll High School and helps in organizing the “Heaven in a Bowl” booth that sells an apple-peach cobbler combo topped with vanilla ice cream.
“It was tough, it was tough,” Lemke said when describing the 2020 pandemic year’s effect on fundraising for the Carroll Chargers Marching Band. “Our kids rely on us – or else their costs go up. We partner with Homestead, and that helps.”
This year, Lemke said revenue is back on track at the 47th annual festival – well, sort of.
Inflation has made getting ingredients more expensive, so that would explain why prices might be higher at some food booths this year.
“We’ve gotten some corporate support, like Dreyer’s who donated the ice cream and Kroger allowed us to store it there,” Lemke said. “We also got help from Gordon Food Service.”
Carroll reaps $10,000 to $15,000 a year at the festival that ends today.
Over at the Anthony Wayne Lions Club tent, Jeff Haley was busy grilling pork tenderloins and smoky links. His group donates all of its earnings to The League for the Blind & Disabled in Fort Wayne.
“Our motto is ‘we serve,’ ” said Haley, adding the organization has staked its tent pins at the festival since its inception. “Whatever we can do, we do.”
Erica Taylor parrots that.
She is a preschool director at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and peddles apple-pancake rollups and sausage-on-a-stick to hungry festivalgoers.
Proceeds help offset private school tuition costs for area Lutheran high schoolers.
“A sausage-on-a-stick is just as the name suggests, and the rollups are pancakes with chunky apple sauce sprinkled with cinnamon sugar,” Taylor said.
Trinity Evangelical booth organizer Rich Greener said he’s always encouraged when he sees folks coming together for a common cause.
“I just love the fun and fellowship of people pitching in and helping out,” he said.