Like many at the History Center on Sunday, Beth Lauer and Nancy Kilduski slowly wound their way through the Shields Room, admiring the creative uses of materials such as peppermints, gum sticks, licorice, chocolate bars and – of course – gingerbread.
The time and effort involved in creating the Festival of Gingerbread entries warranted their leisurely pace, the friends said, calling the displays fabulous.
The mostly edible creations – some incorporated materials such as toy cars and lights – featured familiar Fort Wayne landmarks, including Coney Island; holiday scenes, such as a Christmas tree farm; and nods to pop culture, including a depiction of the Upside Down from Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”
Visitors could vote for their favorite at the end.
“It’s really hard to choose,” said Kilduski, a long-time festivalgoer.
Attendees had more sugary concoctions to consider than usual. The 37th annual event received 135 entries, its fourth highest number of submissions ever, said Todd Maxwell Pelfrey, the museum’s executive director.
Artists ranged from pre-K students to those with professional-quality skills. Some participants begin planning their entry about a year in advance, Pelfrey said, noting he has heard such chatter at the pre-event awards ceremony.
The gingerbread festival, which runs through Dec. 18, typically generates about one-sixth of the museum’s annual revenue, Pelfrey said.
He noted this year’s attendance started strong. The event attracted 945 visitors Friday – the festival’s third largest kickoff. The busiest opening day occurred in 2009, when attendance totaled 960 people.
“Folks are ready to return to this beloved in-person event,” Pelfrey said.
The festival didn’t pause during the pandemic, but restrictions were implemented, such as mask mandates. This year, the event’s commemorative ornament no longer features a gingerbread man wearing a mask. He’s holding the covering instead.
Along with viewing the gingerbread creations, festival attendees can view a special Santa Claus exhibit, the Wolf and Dessauer animatronics and a display about the history of holiday lighting.
Attending the event is a relatively new tradition for Jaci Beard and her grandsons, 11-year-old Hudson and 9-year-old Corbin. Their first visit was last year.
“They’re old enough to keep their hands off of it now,” Beard said, referring to the fragile gingerbread structures.
The boys were especially eager to inspect the gingerbread display at the top of the staircase. Known as the Money House, the winter scene incorporates coins and bills in its design. For 50 cents, visitors can guess the monetary amount, and the closest guess wins the gingerbread art, including the cash. About $63 was hidden last year.
“He loves this,” Beard said of Corbin as the boy studied the display, guess slip in hand. “He couldn’t wait.”