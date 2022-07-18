The return of the Three Rivers Festival parade after two pandemic postponements proved popular with festival attendees, festival Executive Director Justin Shurley said Monday.
Organizers of this year’s Three Rivers Festival are still assessing the nine-day event, but preliminary information suggests attendees really appreciated a full calendar, he said.
“Everybody was so excited about it,” Shurley said of the parade, the festival’s kick-off event July 9.
He said the official festival attendance is being tabulated – based in part on cell phone data. “But I would be shocked if it is not pretty close” to last year’s attendance of 278,000, he said, when the parade was not part of the festival.
Food vendors’ tallies indicate sales were “very comparable” to last year, and carnival revenues were up, Shurley said.
“The midway numbers beat last year’s, which was a record year,” he said.
In addition, some new events scored big – big enough to be considered for a repeat performance. Bands & Brews on Sunday afternoon, July 10, featuring local breweries, is likely to have earned a repeat spot.
“The local breweries that were out had a blast. It was a nice launch for that event,” Shurley said.
Ditto for Beer, Bands & Bingo on Tuesday night July 12, he said.
Shurley said more partnerships with local organizations are likely next year, given the success of teaming the annual bed race with Mustard Seed Furniture Bank’s Beds for Kids program.
The event raised $600 for that charity, which provides beds for children without adequate sleeping arrangements.
Weather for the festival was excellent, Shurley said, with the only down moments periods of rain on Friday.
The festival this year instituted security measures, including checking bags for weapons with a metal detecting wand at the main festival plaza, the Lincoln Financial Pavilion at Headwaters Park.
A 19-year-old man was charged Thursday with unlawfully carrying a handgun with a previous felony arrest after an altercation at Junk Food Alley on July 9, Fort Wayne police said last week.
It was unclear Monday whether there were other altercations or arrests. Police could not be reached for comment. Shurley said police mostly performed “preemptive activity” to head off potential problems.
A Fort Wayne police spokesman told The Journal Gazette this month police are tightening security at many area festivals and gatherings, given other recent events involving violence nationwide.
Shurley said it’s likely that the largest attendance was likely on Saturday, with the fireworks finale, although it’s difficult to obtain a count.
“It’s hard to beat that last Saturday,” he said.