Some say nothing’s more American than hamburgers, hot dogs or mom’s apple pie.
Fiesta Fort Wayne coordinator Fernando Zapari begs to differ.
“Tacos are everybody’s favorite food,” he quipped.
Zapari can make a strong case when you consider the thousands who frequent the annual celebration of Hispanic culture each year at Headwaters Park.
On Saturday, crowds milled about among the more than 60 vendors featuring food, clothing, services and other offerings from Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico.
“Hispanic culture is all about enjoying life; it’s for everybody,” said Zapari, also editor and publisher at El Mexicano newspaper in Fort Wayne. “Our culture is your culture. We’ve always been here.”
According to the Pew Research Center, the U.S. Hispanic population reached 62.1 million in 2020, up from 50.5 million in 2010. And in Indiana, there are some 475,000 Spanish-speaking Hoosiers.
On Saturday, as Hispanic performers – young and old – entertained the crowds, Pedro and Leonor Gonzalez hoped their booth stood out.
“It’s our first year, so we don’t know what to expect,” Pedro Gonzalez said, speaking above music trumpeting from nearby speakers. He and his wife sold Guatemalan shirts, dresses, purses and other items.
“I think the food and the atmosphere is what brings people out,” Pedro said. “I mean, who doesn’t like a fiesta?”
Sarah Sajuan visited the event from Paulding, Ohio, with her three children. She and her husband, who is Mexican, wanted their kids to experience a fiesta firsthand.
“He had to work, but we wanted to take in the festivities, eat some good food and do some dancing.
“We wanted the children to embrace their culture today,” Sajuan said.
Zapari said the Hispanic influence is part of the American fabric.
“We’re all the same, really,” he said. “We have more in common with each other than not. It’s always better when we come together like this.”
And a part of coming together is donating a portion of Fiesta Fort Wayne’s proceeds to benefit orphans in Ukraine.
“We usually let the kids in for free, but this year we charged a dollar and are going to donate it to the kids in Ukraine,” Zapari said.
Diana Otis is an area retail sales manager with AT&T in Fort Wayne. The company hosted a booth to make residents aware of its Hispanic “footprint,” she said.
“We want them to know that we have Spanish-speaking employees, so they don’t have to shy away if they don’t speak English,” said Otis, whose maiden name is Orozco-Trejo.
“My husband is white, but I’m Mexican so when people see my last name – Otis – they want to make it Ortiz. It’s kind of funny.”