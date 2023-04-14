Fifth-grade students Jillian Lane, left, and McKenna Farrell participate in a drama workshop hosted by Fort Wayne Youtheatre during Fine Arts Day at Lafayette Meadows Elementary School on Friday afternoon.
Kindergarten student Penelope Music dances during a workshop hosted by Premiere Dance Company instructor and former Lafayette Meadows Elementary School student Aubrey Couch during Fine Arts Day at Lafayette Meadows Elementary School on Friday afternoon.
Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette
