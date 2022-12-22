Drivers might have had problems navigating the stretch of Bass Road between Noyer and West Hamilton roads in the past few months.
That's because the Allen County Highway Department was having problems with a road/drain project.
Bill Hartman, highway director, told the Allen County Commissioners this week that the vexing endeavor was finished – although it cost more than double what was expected.
But that didn't cause a problem for the commissioners, who approved the new price for the contract with Wisel Enterprises, Roanoke.
Hartman presented a change order for an additional $120,592, 58% more than the expected $230,694. The project's final cost was $351,287.
Hartman explained the increase was due to unexpected natural conditions at the worksite, an upgrade to a legal drain that crosses under Bass Road from north to south. A legal drain is recognized and regulated by Allen County officials.
"We ran into some wet soil," Hartman told the commissioners. With that, plus groundwater in the trench, workers had to excavate and backfill more than expected, he said.
Workers also ran into cast-iron pipe under the road, so they had to make a wider cut.
"That made even more work. It was something we were unaware of." Hartman said.
The project aids development of a housing project, Arthur Heights, in Aboite Township. The 54-lot, single-family development is being built by Heller Homes, Fort Wayne.
Hartman said the drain runs along the eastern edge of the development, and Heller redid that part of the drain.
The county surveyor's office recommended the drain under the road be redone to prevent future drainage problems from the amount of development occurring in the area, he said.
"You always try to avoid extra work," Hartman said, "but it sometimes finds you."