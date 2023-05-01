Two people self-evacuated, but one suffered injuries, after a fire began at an industrial building in the 2900 block of Lower Huntington Road this evening, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.
Firefighters arrived at 5:27 p.m., two minutes after the alarm, and had the fire under control by 5:33 p.m., according to a news release.
R&R Dumpster Service is listed as the occupant of the building at 2916 Lower Huntington Road.
The fire unit arrive found fire and smoke coming from the building. One of the two occupants received minor burns and was transported by medics to a local hospital.
Fire investigators determined the cause of the accidental fire was due to a glue-stripping product that was being used too close to an open flame near a water heater, the news release said.