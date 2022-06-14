Fort Wayne officials will continue to be involved in identifying a solution for Three Rivers Ambulance Authority staffing shortages, but the fire department has done its part, the city fire chief said in a letter released Monday.
Chief Eric Lahey explained the Fort Wayne Fire Department’s role in the city’s partnership with the ambulance authority in a letter sent to City Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd. The councilman sent a letter June 3 to Lahey, asking the city fire department to get state approval to transport patients to hospitals when ambulances aren’t available.
When Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, also referred to as TRAA, isn’t available for emergency calls, surrounding agencies are called into the city.
Some city firefighters are trained as paramedics, but they are limited to providing treatment on the scene.
If a Fort Wayne Fire Department paramedic responds to a call in which a patient needs transported to a hospital, they wait with the patient until an ambulance arrives.
County fire chiefs have asked city officials for relief as they struggle to keep up with calls into the city and protect their communities. In May, county fire departments responded to 206 calls when the ambulance authority wasn’t available, according to ambulance authority data.
Every proposed solution including city firefighters would take fire trucks out of service or require higher fire department staffing levels. The department has 18 stations around the city so that it can respond within four minutes of an emergency call. Lahey said the extra duties to help the ambulance authority as it faces a nationwide medic shortage would hurt response times.
The fire department responds to life-threatening emergency medical runs within the city. When the ambulance authority is experiencing abnormally high response times, the department also responds to Priority 6 runs, which Lahey defined as “not life-threatening but can be a sign of a greater issue.”
“If some of the county providers no longer want to assist the city, an immediate and efficient solution to this problem is to involve the private sector hospitals who already have transport ambulances and it would directly benefit the community by easing the workload on TRAA,” Lahey said in the letter.
Joel Benz, executive director of the ambulance authority, will participate in meetings with hospital systems that “might be able to provide some immediate relief to the inundated TRAA system,” Lahey said.
He added that hospitals have a financial interest in transporting non-emergent patients.
Lahey said he sees only one logical conclusion to the ambulance authority problem.
“TRAA needs to review its decades-old operating system,” Lahey said.
The ambulance authority is one of a few public utility models for emergency medical services in the country. In a public utility model system, a government entity creates an ambulance authority that purchases emergency medical services from a contractor.
The ambulance authority board has hired a consultant to evaluate emergency medical services in Fort Wayne to see if any other actions should be taken.
“Thank you, fellow city officials, for your response noting how little the city was doing to assist TRAA before we pressed the issue and how much is going on now,” Jehl said. “It’s not pretty, but it is progress.”