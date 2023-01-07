Investigators in Fort Wayne are determining the cause of a fire that ravaged an apartment complex Friday night.
Crews arrived at 1824 Hobson Road after receiving a call about an attic fire at the address about 9:30 p.m. Officials said they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of the two-story building. Tenants at the complex alerted their neighbors and they all safely escaped before firefighters arrived.
The blaze caused extensive damage to eight units and it took crews 1½ hours to get it under control. No one was injured.