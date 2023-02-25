A one-story home on the city's southwest side was left with heavy fire and smoke damage and moderate water damage today following an afternoon fire.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to 3726 Lower Huntington Road shortly before 3 p.m. Crews found flames visible from the front windows and front door, fire officials said.
The homeowner and her cat were able to exit the house on their own, according to a news release.
The fire's cause remains under investigation. The affected areas included in the living room, dining room and kitchen.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze in just over 30 minutes, the release said.