Fire investigators in Fort Wayne are determining the cause of a blaze that damaged an office building at a mobile home park early today.
Crews said they arrived at the Village of North Oak, 6000 North Oak Blvd., about 3:15 a.m. and found flames destroying the exterior and spreading to the attic area of the one-story structure.
Firefighters ventilated the roof and used an interior staircase to continue battling the blaze, which was under control in about 20 minutes.
There were no occupants and no one was injured.