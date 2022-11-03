The Old Fort historic attraction in Fort Wayne caught fire early Wednesday, causing some damage to the structures, according to an Old Fort official.
The fire happened in an old oven in the southeast corner, damaging the oven’s roof and the palisade wall next to it, said Jennifer Balkenbusch, who oversees the Old Fort’s public relations and marketing. Both will need replacing, she added.
The fire started about 1 a.m. and was out by 1:30 a.m., Balkenbusch said. The Old Fort is in the 1200 block of Spy Run Avenue.
Fort Wayne Fire Department Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor called the fire accidental.
Balkenbusch said the members of Historic Fort Wayne, which oversees the fort, believe the fire was started behind the oven by someone trespassing.
Old Fort officials are unsure whether whoever started the fire did so to stay warm or to cause trouble, Balkenbusch said.
The fire happened in about the same place that a car crashed into the Old Fort in November 2020, she said. Although the Old Fort has had fires before, none have happened recently, she added.