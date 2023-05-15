Three residents were displaced today after a fire at 3001 Sandpoint Road, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a news release.
A resident woke up to the smell of smoke and found a fire in the front room of the home, according to a report from Fort Wayne Battalion Chief Jamison York. All three residents and a cat were able to escape through a first-floor window.
No injuries were reported.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were able to enter the home and quickly extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.