A firefighter received minor injuries Friday after responding to a fire that heavily damaged a home on Fort Wayne's north side.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called about 2:15 p.m. to 1320 Lakeland Cove. Two people were inside and were able to get out of the home with two pets without help, the city fire department said in a news release.
The fire was under control within 17 minutes, but it left a firefighter with minor injuries, which will be evaluated, the news release said.
The blaze inflicted heavy fire damage to the back side of the house and the attic. The home also has moderate water and smoke damage, the news release said.
The fire's cause remains under investigation.