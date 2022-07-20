A mobile home fire that killed four children on Fort Wayne’s north side in April started in or near a recliner, but the fire’s cause and the manner of the children’s deaths remain undetermined, the Allen County coroner's office said Wednesday.
Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger, the county coroner, quoted the Indiana State Fire Marshal's report about the fire: "Due to the amount of damage created by the incident, the definitive cause of the fire could not be proven to an acceptable level of certainty."
The coroner in April said smoke inhalation and thermal burns caused the deaths of Matthew Damron, 10, Johnnie Mann-Goff, 5, Jefferson Goff, 3, and Rosalynn Groff, 2. The coroner’s office originally declared them dead at 9:47 a.m. the day of the April 21 fire.
Four adults, including the child’s mother, safely evacuated the blaze at 4705 Grassy Lane in Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park. It took firefighters more than 20 minutes to get the fire under control enough for them to enter the home and find the children’s bodies.
The child’s mother, Jessica Mann, 30, of Fort Wayne, owned the mobile home, the manager of Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park, Sam Scanlon, confirmed in April. Mann was hospitalized in Indianapolis after the fire for injuries officials haven’t identified publicly.
The other adults who escaped the inferno were Audrey Kistler, 24, of Fort Wayne; Samuel R. Barnett, 17, of Fort Wayne; and Travis J. Garrison, 18, of Waterloo. Scanlon said that they weren’t listed as residents of Mann’s home, and she learned they were staying in the home the day of the fire.
Scanlon couldn’t be reached Wednesday for updates.
The morning of the fire, neighbors called 911 about 9:26 a.m. after hearing noises, including from the adults who’d escaped. Some tried to rescue the children before the fire trucks arrived at 8:33 a.m. The flames were so intense, firefighters had evacuated the homes neighboring the one on fire, not permitting people to go to their homes until the blazes was totally extinguished. A tree next to the mobile home was damaged, as were plastic trash bins near it.
At least eight people have died in fires in Allen County this year.