Fort Wayne fire investigators are determining the cause of a blaze that sent two people to the hospital and destroyed a home early today.
Crews said they arrived at 12:10 a.m. and found flames overwhelming a two-story house at 1317 W. Main St. Two adults safely escaped the downtown Fort Wayne area home, but were taken to a hospital for observation.
Firefighters spent more than an hour battling the blaze before bringing it under control, although officials said crews will spend most of the morning searching for hidden fires in the walls and attic.
No further information was provided.