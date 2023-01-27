A Fort Wayne firefighter is recovering from injuries suffered in a blaze that damaged a two-story house and forced four adults to escape Thursday night.
Crews said they arrived at 2814 Stinson Drive about 10:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the home. The occupants safely fled before emergency workers arrived. The firefighter hurt in the blaze was taken to a hospital, but officials did not say now badly the person was hurt.
After finding flames in the kitchen area, crews had it under control in last than a half hour.