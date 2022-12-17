Firefighters rescued and revived a local family’s dog Saturday after extinguishing a fire in the family’s near-north-side home.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 1436 Kenwood Ave. about 5:30 p.m. No one was home at the time.
It took the crew about 15 minutes to put out flames in the living room at the front of the house, according to a news release.
Afterward, firefighters searched the one-story home and found the family pet, which had to be revived.
The residence has heavy fire, water and smoke damage, officials said. They are investigating the fire’s origin.