An Allen County judge denied a request for a mistrial and sent jurors home about an hour and a half after opening statements in the trial of a man accused of stabbing a woman pregnant with his child in .
Brandon K. Williams, 42, received several charges including attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed the victim at least 48 times in their northwest Fort Wayne apartment in 2022.
Defense attorney Marcia Linsky argued that Allen County Deputy Prosecutors Tasha Lee and Shannon White did not fulfil their obligation to provide relevant information for trial. Linsky specifically referenced not receiving a redacted version of two sets of body cam footage and video from the dashcam of one vehicle.
Linsky described the issue as a “trial by ambush” to the court.
Because the prosecutors did not provide the redacted copies to the defense, Allen County Superior Judge Fran Gull said the entirety of the videos, estimated to be about two hours long, will be played for the jury when they reconvene Wednesday morning. While Gull said prosecutors should have provided the redacted copies, she denied the motion for a mistrial.
Williams was initially charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, two counts of domestic battery, strangulation and intimidation after police allegedly found him standing over the bloodied pregnant woman.
Two 911 calls led police to the apartment where they heard the woman yelling for help, gasping and moaning, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Officer Christopher McBride. She was unrecognizable because of the amount of blood and swelling, pleading with officers to save her.
“Tell everyone I love them,” the woman told police, saying she was going to die.
She was stabbed at least 48 times, suffered multiple fractures and was choked several times, according to court records.