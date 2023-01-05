A substitute teacher launching his fourth run for elected office is the first candidate to file paperwork to be Fort Wayne’s next mayor.
Jorge Fernandez will face incumbent Mayor Tom Henry in the May 2 Democratic primary – assuming Henry follows through with his previously announced plans to seek reelection. Henry made that announcement before he was arrested and pleaded guilty to drunken driving.
Fernandez ran as a Democrat last year for a county commissioner seat, a race he lost to incumbent Richard Beck, a Republican. He previously ran for state representative in 2020 and was defeated by Republican Dan Leonard. He also sought the Democratic nomination for the Fort Wayne City Council 4th District seat but was defeated by Patti Hays in 2019.
Fernandez earned a bachelor of science degree in chemistry education from Taylor University in 2011. He has worked as a teacher in several Indiana public school districts in middle and high school settings, according to a news release. He currently is a substitute teacher in Fort Wayne Community Schools.
Fernandez announced his candidacy and filed for the Democratic nomination for mayor Thursday. As of Thursday evening, he was the only person to file paperwork. His decision to run for the office came out of his previous campaign, according to the release.
“As I knocked on doors last year, I encountered Fort Wayne families struggling to get by,” he said in a statement. “I have heard many of their stories, and it seems pretty clear that more can be done. Our city should step up to focus on those that need it.”
Although Fernandez didn’t mention Henry by name, he alluded to the mayor’s arrest in October on a drunken-driving charge. At that time, Fernandez called on Henry to resign and not seek reelection.
Fernandez said he plans to deal appropriately with actions that violate the public’s trust and damage institutions’ abilities to function. He said elected officials often expect to meet – and are held to – a lower standard than the general public for bad actions.
“I think they should be held to at least the same standard and an even higher standard in regard to the political consequences and other consequences outside of the judicial system,” he said.
In his news release, Fernandez outlined several plans he has for the office.
He wants to support working families by making sure proposed city contracts reinforce worker protections under the National Labor Relations Act. He also wants to protect workers’ rights to organize and expand collective bargaining rights to city employees not in the police and fire departments.
For the police department, Fernandez wants to hire more social workers, ensure the police department doesn’t fail any more federal finance audits and create a commission to look at the response to the 2020 protests.
Fernandez also wants the city to align its public records policies with the state’s and do more to make information that’s allowed to the public accessible.
Other issues Fernandez addressed include making the processes for city grants and loans equitable for women or minority-owned business, improving access to affordable housing, improving environmental sustainability and facilitating infrastructure improvements in marginalized neighborhoods.
Fernandez’s campaign website is under construction at candidatefernandez.com and does not list details about his plans.
Historically, Henry has performed well against primary challengers. His lowest share in a Democratic mayoral primary was 2015, when he still earned more than 76% of the vote against Richard Stevenson, former Wayne Township trustee and two other challengers.
Two Republican candidates – City Councilmen Jason Arp and Tom Didier – have announced their intentions to run for the GOP nomination, but neither has filed so far. The filing period ends Feb. 3.