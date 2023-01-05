The first candidate to file to run for mayor of Fort Wayne is Jorge Fernandez, a local educator who ran as a Democrat last year for an Allen County Allen County Commissioner seat.
Fernandez announced his candidacy and filing today for the Democratic nomination for mayor. This would put him running against current Mayor Tom Henry, who has said he’ll run for another term, in the primary May 2.
As of today, Fernandez is the only person to file for a mayoral candidacy. His decision to run for came out of his previous campaign, according to a news release.
“As I knocked on doors last year, I encountered Fort Wayne families struggling to get by,” Fernandez said in his news release. “I have heard many of their stories, and it seems pretty clear that more can be done. Our city should step up to focus on those that need it.”
Fernandez said he hadn’t discussed his mayoral run any current Fort Wayne City Council members, including the Democratic members, who he supports in re-election bids.
He plans to deal appropriately with actions that violate the public’s trust and damage institutions’ abilities to function, he said, adding that in general, elected officials often expect and are held to a lower standard than the general public for bad actions.
“I think they should be held to at least the same standard and an even higher standard in regard to the political consequences and other consequences outside of the judicial system,” he said.