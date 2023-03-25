Few visitors to the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory’s “California Dreamin’ ” exhibit would guess that the cream-and-green VW bus sitting unassumingly in the background has stories of its own to tell.
Oh, the places that ’67 Volkswagen has gone, including Great Britain, France, Italy, Austria, Yugoslavia and Canada.
Although the vehicle remained mum during an interview Thursday, its owner described shifting into neutral on a downhill stretch of the German autobahn and reaching 80 miles per hour. That was despite the bus having a top speed of 50 mph.
Rod Berger, 95, smiled at the memory.
“(Germans) had these little three-wheeled things running around, and one of those was in front of us,” he said. “We just went around him like he wasn’t even moving.”
Berger bought the bus new while working for General Electric in Germany. It was just two months before he, his wife Mary, and their four young children planned to move back to the U.S. and his wife’s hometown of Fort Wayne. He said the VW bus was a good fit for their lifestyle, which included lots of time of the road.
As a radar engineer for General Electric, Berger made many memories with his family during his work overseas from 1952 to 1955 and 1962 to 1967. Travels took them throughout Europe before their return to North America.
The vehicle’s latest trip, of course, was to the Botanical Conservatory – thanks to Dillon Honor.
Berger and Honor met at a Volkswagen Club Christmas Party and hit it off. Honor, who said Berger has become a grandfather figure to him, was excited to restore the vehicle when the opportunity came up.
With the experience of restoring at least 50 other Volkswagens under his tool belt, Honor worked on the van’s gas tank, engine, transmission, brakes and headlights.
He also returned the van’s exterior to like-new condition.
He enjoys restoration work because he wants see the vehicles back on the road rather than wasting away.
When a friend told Honor the conservatory was looking for a van, he was initially hesitant but warmed up to the idea when he met some of the employees while getting things set up for the exhibit.
Nathaniel Cardelli, the conservatory’s general manager, said the idea for the exhibit came from Gilbert Young, a new horticulturist with a lot of West Coast experience.
Cardelli said they wanted to create an area where kids could come and play during the winter months, leading them to riff on the lyrics of “California Dreamin’.” From that, they settled on a retro California vibe.
Now that the exhibit’s April 16 end is in sight, Honor said he’s ready to take the bus home.
“I’m getting in the mood to drive it again,” he said.
Berger described himself as a lucky man.
“I feel very blessed,” he said, “to have such an interesting life.”