The first probable case of monkeypox in Indiana has been identified, state health officials announced Saturday.
Initial testing was completed at the Indiana Department of Health Laboratories on Saturday. Confirmatory testing is pending at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Based on the initial positive test and preliminary case investigation, Indiana health officials consider this a probable monkeypox infection. The patient remains isolated, and health officials are working to identify anyone the patient might have had close contact with while infectious.
No additional information about the patient will be released due to privacy concerns.
Monkeypox typically begins with fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and exhaustion about five to 21 days after exposure.
The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.