Fisheries biologists collected fish and water samples at Loon Lake on Wednesday as the result of a fish kill involving thousands of crappies that began earlier this week, the state Department of Natural Resources said today.
Samples were provided Wednesday afternoon to the Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Purdue University for testing regarding a cause, the DNR said in a statement. It said results are not expected for weeks.
Because no significant numbers of other dead small fish species have been observed, the cause is not believed to be the result of a toxic event such as a chemical spill or release, the statement said. It said biologists will continue to monitor the situation at the lake on the border of Noble and Whitley counties during the coming weeks.