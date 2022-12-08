A city and four towns in Allen County were the recipients of more than $3 million for road and bridge improvements.
The money came from the state’s Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, which provides for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signs and can cover material costs for chip-sealing and crack-filling operations.
The city of New Haven received $594,550. Towns that received funding were Grabill, $1 million; Huntertown, $944,400; Monroeville, $576,451; and Leo-Cedarville, $140,216.
“These grants continue to make a significant difference across our state, and in our local communities,” state Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne, said in a written statement.
“Roads and bridges are an integral part of our daily lives as we rely on them to get to work, school, and so much more.”
As part of the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when communities invest in road and bridge repairs.
Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match from the state, while counties with populations greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.