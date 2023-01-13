Five Allen County political candidates made their campaigns official Thursday and Friday, the Allen County Election Board said.
Nathan Hartman has launched a second campaign to be a Fort Wayne City Council member. This time, Hartman is seeking the Republican nomination for the southwest third district.
The seat is currently held by Councilman Tom Didier. Didier announced about two years ago that he’s seeking the Republican nomination to be Fort Wayne’s next mayor, but he hasn’t filed his campaign paperwork yet.
Hartman, who filed his candidacy Thursday, also ran for an at-large seat in the last election. He had the most votes in the Republican primary of the five candidates, but he couldn’t pull in enough votes to win one of the three at-large seats in the 2019 general election.
Hartman was recently reappointed to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission by City Council members.
Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, was able to get one of the seats in the 2019 election, and he’s officially seeking a third term after filing Thursday. Freistroffer was unanimously elected as the council’s vice president earlier this month.
Freistroffer is the fifth candidate to file paperwork with the election board in hopes of getting one of City Council’s three at-large seats. He followed Republicans Martin Bender and Luke Fries and Democrats Stephanie Crandall and Councilwoman Michelle Chambers.
Woodburn Mayor Joe Kelsey, a Republican, is seeking another term and made his campaign official Friday. Kelsey was first elected as mayor in 2015. He is currently unopposed.
Jeff Turner, a Republican, announced last year that he’s seeking another term representing New Haven’s second district on City Council. Turner, who is currently unopposed, filed his paperwork with the election board Friday.
Grabill Town Councilman Wilmer Delagrange, a Republican, is seeking another term. He is the first candidate to file a campaign for Grabill Town Council.
Since filing opened Jan. 4, 25 candidates have filed paperwork for political offices in Allen County.
Primary candidates have until Feb. 10 to withdraw their campaigns.
The primary is May 2, and the general election is Nov. 7.