Five candidates have filed campaigns for local rural offices with the Allen County Election Board.
Woodburn Councilwoman Vicky Sarrazine, a Republican, is officially running for reelection for the at-large seat. She’s currently unopposed in the May primary election.
Republican Timothy George is running for Leo-Cedarville Town Council after an unsuccessful run in the 2022 primary election.
Brian Jarboe, a Republican, is also vying for a Leo-Cedarville Town Council seat.
On Tuesday, two incumbent candidates filed with the board for Grabill positions.
Grabill Clerk Treasurer Cynthia Barhydt, a Republican, is seeking re-election and is currently unopposed. Grabill Town Councilman Jeffrey Smead, also a Republican, is also running for another term.
Friday is the last day to file campaigns for the primary election on May 2. Candidates will then have until Feb. 10 to withdrawal their campaigns.
So far, 44 candidates have filed local campaigns with the election board.
The general election is Nov. 7.