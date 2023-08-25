A 69-year-old New Haven man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison after pleading guilty to molesting a 12-year-old girl during a Labor Day weekend visit two years ago.
Bennie Caudill was arrested almost a year after the assault. He will spend the upcoming Labor Day in prison as he begins to serve a five-year sentence outlined in a plea agreement accepted Friday by Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull.
Once released, Caudill will spend three years on probation.
The victim reported the assault two months after it occurred, according to a probable cause affidavit written by New Haven Police Officer Kevin Hamrick. The officer was informed of the report by the Department of Child Services.
During an interview with police, the girl said she and another child, referred to as Witness 2 in court records, went to Caudill’s house over the holiday weekend, court documents show. The girl said while they were there, Caudill molested her while she was in the shower and before she went to bed.
After the assault, Caudill told the girl not to tell anyone because it was their secret, according to court records. She told a Department of Child Services interviewer that she did not want to go back to Caudill’s house because she was afraid he would do it again.
The Department of Child Services interviewer also spoke to the other child who was at the home at the time of the molestation, court documents show. The child said Caudill went to hug the girl before bed but took about 20 seconds to do so.
The boy said he did not receive a hug.
“Witness 2 stated he feels that the victim is given special treatment by (Caudill) as he is always yelled at but she can do the same thing and not get into trouble,” Hamrick wrote.
When police interviewed Caudill and explained the accusations, Caudill said he was devastated to hear what the girl said and denied anything inappropriate happening, court documents show. Hamrick offered Caudill the opportunity to take a certified voice stress analysis exam and the defendant accepted.
Caudill’s results suggested he was being deceitful when denying molesting the child, court records show. Police asked Caudill to explain what happened that weekend and the defendant said he touched the victim sexually.
When asked by Hamrick how that made him feel, Caudill said he felt bad because he knew it was wrong.