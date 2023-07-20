Flaugh Road closure extended The Journal Gazette Jul 20, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The closure of Flaugh Road between Arcola and Leesburg roads during water-main installation has been extended through 5 p.m. July 28, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Winning lottery numbers Winning lottery numbers Recent divorce filings in Allen County IU's Trayce Jackson-Davis debuts with Warriors Fort Wayne man sentenced to 45 years for molesting Stocks Market Data by TradingView