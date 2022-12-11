When Evan Davis came down with what he thought was a cold a few weeks ago, his doctor determined it was the flu and prescribed a commonly used antiviral drug, Tamiflu.
When Davis tried to fill the prescription, his pharmacy, part of a national chain, was all out. A bit later, when his wife was also prescribed the medication, the competing pharmacy she typically used also had none. But it did have a long line at the dispensing counter.
The Fort Wayne couple, both in their early 70s, were able to find the drug through a different pharmacy, but their experience underscores what local health officials say is a serious problem this season. A large number of people are coming down with respiratory illnesses – flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV.
The three threaten a perfect storm of sick people needing care. Some are calling the prospect a triple-demic.
“The threat is we’ll have all three here at the same time,” said Dr. Thomas Gutwein, Allen County’s health commissioner. “Well, they are all here at the same time.”
Local hospitals haven’t been inundated with more cases than they can handle, but Gutwein said “it potentially could get a lot worse” in six to eight weeks.
The biggest share of cases now are flu in an unusually early arrival. “It’s five weeks ahead of time from most years,” he said.
The whole state is now seeing “very high” levels of flu activity, according to the latest available flu report from the Indiana Department of Health.
Eleven Hoosiers have already died from flu.
As for COVID-19, those numbers are up as well. The Allen County Health Department reported 625 cases Friday for the week ending Dec. 9. Two deaths were reported. Four deaths and 702 cases were reported in the county’s previous weekly report, but it included an extra two days, Thanksgiving and Nov. 25.
Gutwein said the trend recently has been up by about 25%. A new variant, BQ, appears responsible for about 80% of recent cases, he said, although the county does not track variants, and the state tracks only a sampling.
“We’re seeing people who tend to be a little bit sicker than they were four or five months ago, not just a scratchy throat and runny nose,” he said, and more younger people and children are getting infected.
He said the Davises’ experience has not been uncommon in the last few weeks. Two treatments exist for the circulating influenza A flu – Tamiflu and Xofluza (pronounced zoe-floo-zah) – but “both are in short supply” and availability hasn’t been uniform, Gutwein said.
Connie Heflin, executive director of Super Shot, a Fort Wayne immunization program for children and adults, said vaccinations with the newest COVID-19 booster shot has lagged. Only 8.8% of the state’s population ages 5 and up had gotten the shot as of Thursday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Indiana is tied for the nation’s sixth-worst vaccination rate when it comes to the latest shot, known as a bivalent booster because it’s effective against the original COVID-19 virus and the omicron variant and its BQ offspring.
“Super Shot has seen a sharp decline in COVID bivalent booster doses administered,” Heflin said. For example, Super Shot provided 2,065 shots to those aged 12 to 17 when the first boosters were approved for that age group in June and July of 2021. Even though those same young people are now eligible for the bivalent boosters, only 844 doses have been given, she said.
“I knew there might be COVID fatigue,” Heflin said. “Unfortunately, the uptake for the new bivalent booster is much slower than we had anticipated.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved emergency use of the bivalent vaccine in children as young as 6 months. Details are being worked out, Heflin said, but Super Shot plans to administer that vaccination as soon as possible.
As for RSV, no vaccine exists. The illness generally strikes young children but can strike teens and adults. RSV generally causes relatively mild, cold-like symptoms, but the illness can veer into serious territory.
RSV causes concern among parents, and even doctors, because the symptoms are so similar to the other two respiratory illnesses. RSV is hard on very young children because it can produce thick mucus that clogs their smaller airways, making it difficult for them to breathe.
A simple device that measures the amount of oxygen in the blood known as a pulse oximeter can be helpful in letting parents know what’s going on in an RSV infection, and the device has become more common in homes because of COVID-19, Gutwein said.
The CDC estimates that RSV leads to more than 58,000 hospitalizations each year in children under age 5, and the Indiana Hospital Association said early last month that the five largest Indiana pediatric hospitals were more than 70% full, and some intensive care departments were at 90%.
Tami Brigle, Parkview Health spokeswoman, said Parkview Regional Medical Center is beginning to see RSV cases decline. However, the hospital is seeing more influenza cases among school-age children, she said. COVID-19 cases aren’t rising, she added, but a small number of cases of both COVID-19 and flu are leading to hospitalizations.
“In addition to COVID and influenza, we are seeing a high rate of group A streptococcus, … spreading through our community. For most patients, this results in strep throat or sinusitis, but group A strep can lead to serious complications if not properly treated.”
Parkview has not implemented visitor restrictions or universal masking because of the illnesses, Brigle added.
Lutheran Hospital still has a universal masking policy for its staff and visitors, Megan Hubartt, Lutheran Hospital spokeswoman, said in an email. Lutheran officials urge residents to maintain pandemic-learned behavior – staying home when sick, frequent handwashing and consideration of wearing a mask in crowded situations, she said.
Gutwein shares the sentiment, saying those precautions made for less flu in the last couple of years.
To help manage all three illnesses, “I think the most significant thing is what people learned from COVID, we can apply today,” he said. “Vaccines work.”