It’s never too early to get a flu shot, Dr. Thomas Gutwein, Allen County health commissioner, said Monday night.
Influenza season hasn’t gotten a major foothold yet in Indiana, but that doesn’t mean it’s not on its way, Gutwein said during a meeting of the Allen County Board of Health.
Communities in southeast and south-central states have already seen flu cases, he said. About 10% of tested specimens came up positive for flu in the southeast and 5% were positive in the south-central region, according to the Centers for Disease Control. That’s more than the 3% typically seen at this time of year, Gutwein said.
That augurs for an early start and possibly robust activity, the CDC said Friday in its first full flu report of the season.
That doesn’t mean the season is going to be exceptionally bad, Gutwein said, but it has that potential. “I suspect it’s going to be a busy flu season,” he told the board.
State health officials reported Indiana’s first flu-related death Friday. Based on personal privacy concerns, other details were not released.
After Monday’s health board meeting, board member Dr. James Cameron said he especially encourages new parents to get their flu shot soon. Working in neonatology, Cameron said, he always advises parents to get vaccinated against the flu when they and their babies leave the hospital.
Without well-developed immune systems and smaller respiratory organs, babies can end up in intensive care from a flu infection or complications from one, he said. Death would be a worst-case outcome.
The H3N2 subtype of the influenza A virus circulated in 2021-2022 according to the CDC report and is predicted to continue. Vaccination will likely be effective against it, and antivirals, if given early, will help decrease severity, Gutwein said.
Flu vaccines are readily available from physicians, drugstore clinics and the health department, he said.
“I haven’t seen any shortages at all,” Gutwein said.
Beginning with the 2022-2023 flu season, three flu vaccines are recommended for people aged 65 and older. These are the Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent vaccine, Flublok Quadrivalent recombinant flu vaccine and Fluad Quadrivalent adjuvanted flu vaccine.
Flu cases can be difficult to track because, as with COVID-19 in recent months, many are not reported and many people are not tested for flu, Gutwein said. Because the illness is common year after year, many people know how to deal with it and don’t see a physician, he said.
The CDC advises everyone six months and older to get a flu shot, with exceptions for people with allergies to vaccine components and some health conditions. An annual flu shot is especially important for those 65 and older and those with chronic health conditions that make them more susceptible to severe cases. Those who are pregnant should consult a physician before getting a flu shot.
Flu vaccines now come in several varieties of shots and as a nasal spray.