The Foellinger Foundation's board has approved grants totaling more than $1.1 million. The individual amounts were not disclosed, but the following 32 nonprofits were grant recipients:
* Allen County-Fort Wayne Historical Society
* American National Red Cross
* Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne
* Audiences Unlimited
* CASS Housing
* Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children
* Drive Alive
* Embassy Theatre Foundation
* Fort Wayne Ballet
* Fort Wayne Cinema Center
* Fort Wayne Civic Theatre
* Fort Wayne Dance Collective
* Fort Wayne Museum of Art
* Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra
* Fort Wayne Trails
* Fort Wayne Youtheatre
* Fort Wayne Zoological Society
* Foundation for Art and Music in Elementary Education
* Humane Fort Wayne
* Little River Wetlands Project
* Lutheran Military Veterans and Families Ministries
* Northeast Indiana Innovation Center
* Northeast Indiana Public Radio
* Questa Education Foundation
* Science Central
* SCORE Northeast Indiana
* SoulMedic Media/RemedyLIVE
* Trees Indiana
* University of Saint Francis Jester’s program
* Visiting Nurse
* Volunteer Center RSVP
* Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana Foundation