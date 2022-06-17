The Foellinger Foundation's board has approved grants totaling more than $1.1 million. The individual amounts were not disclosed, but the following 32 nonprofits were grant recipients:

* Allen County-Fort Wayne Historical Society

* American National Red Cross

* Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne

* Audiences Unlimited

* CASS Housing

* Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children

* Drive Alive

* Embassy Theatre Foundation

* Fort Wayne Ballet

* Fort Wayne Cinema Center

* Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

* Fort Wayne Dance Collective

* Fort Wayne Museum of Art

* Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra

* Fort Wayne Trails

* Fort Wayne Youtheatre

* Fort Wayne Zoological Society

* Foundation for Art and Music in Elementary Education

* Humane Fort Wayne

* Little River Wetlands Project

* Lutheran Military Veterans and Families Ministries

* Northeast Indiana Innovation Center

* Northeast Indiana Public Radio

* Questa Education Foundation

* Science Central

* SCORE Northeast Indiana

* SoulMedic Media/RemedyLIVE

* Trees Indiana

* University of Saint Francis Jester’s program

* Visiting Nurse

* Volunteer Center RSVP

* Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana Foundation