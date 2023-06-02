The Foellinger Foundation’s board recently approved grants to 32 local community interests nonprofits totaling more than $1.1 million.
The recipients are (amounts not disclosed):
ACRES Land Trust
Allen County-Fort Wayne Historical Society Inc. (History Center)
American National Red Cross
Artlink
Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne
Audiences Unlimited
Cass Housing
Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children
Embassy Theatre Foundation
Fort Wayne Ballet
Fort Wayne Children’s Choir
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo
Fort Wayne Cinema Center
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre
Fort Wayne Museum of Art
Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra
Fort Wayne Trails
Fort Wayne Youtheatre
Foundation for Art and Music in Elementary Education (FAME)
Humane Fort Wayne
Little River Wetlands Project
Northeast Indiana Fund/Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership
Northeast Indiana Innovation Center
Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Questa Education Foundation
RemedyLIVE
Science Central
SCORE Northeast Indiana
Stillwater Hospice
University of Saint Francis’ Jesters program
Volunteer Center RSVP
Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana Foundation