The Foellinger Foundation’s board recently approved grants to 32 local community interests nonprofits totaling more than $1.1 million.

The recipients are (amounts not disclosed):

ACRES Land Trust

Allen County-Fort Wayne Historical Society Inc. (History Center)

American National Red Cross

Artlink

Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne

Audiences Unlimited

Cass Housing

Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children

Embassy Theatre Foundation

Fort Wayne Ballet

Fort Wayne Children’s Choir

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

Fort Wayne Cinema Center

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Fort Wayne Museum of Art

Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra

Fort Wayne Trails

Fort Wayne Youtheatre

Foundation for Art and Music in Elementary Education (FAME)

Humane Fort Wayne

Little River Wetlands Project

Northeast Indiana Fund/Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership

Northeast Indiana Innovation Center

Northeast Indiana Public Radio

Questa Education Foundation

RemedyLIVE

Science Central

SCORE Northeast Indiana

Stillwater Hospice

University of Saint Francis’ Jesters program

Volunteer Center RSVP

Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana Foundation