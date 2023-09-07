Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has received a $1 million grant for capital improvements at the Foellinger Outdoor Theatre and the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.
The Foellinger Foundation announced the grant Thursday as part of its 65th anniversary, a news release said.
The foundation was created in 1958 by Helene Foellinger, who was publisher of The News-Sentinel from 1936 to 1981, and her mother Esther Foellinger. The public venues were both opened withs support from the Foellinger Foundation.
The Foellinger Outdoor Theatre, which is near the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, was built in 1949 as a gift to the community from Helene Foellinger in memory of her father Oscar Foellinger.
The botanical conservatory, which is downtown near Parkview Field, was opened in 1983 with financial support from the Foellinger Foundation. Esther Foellinger had initially recommended in 1965 that the foundation’s board support efforts to create a conservatory in Fort Wayne, the news release said.
Steve McDaniel, director of the parks department, said in a statement that the grant will allow the department to address key improvements at the two facilities.
“We are deeply thankful for Helene Foellinger’s vision of giving back to the community and the ongoing support of the Foellinger Foundation to ensure this legacy continues for future generations to enjoy,” he said.
The foundation has awarded more than $5.4 million in anniversary grants for capital support of the two venues, the news release said.
David Bennett, interim president and CEO of the foundation, said in a statement that the board is happy to continue the Foellinger family’s tradition of supporting the cultural establishments.
“As the foundation celebrates 65 years since its creation by Helene and Esther Foellinger, this gift is both a continuation of their family legacy and a celebration of the community their family has called home since 1836,” he said.