The Foellinger Foundation’s board has approved grants totaling more than $2.9 million. The following 14 nonprofits were grant recipients (amounts not disclosed):
• Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center
• Brightpoint
• Catholic Charities
• Courageous Healing
• Covenant Community Development Corp.
• Cross Connections
• Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana
• Healthier Moms and Babies
• Interfaith Hospitality Network
• Matthew 25
• Redemption House Ministry
• Super Shot
• The Rescue Mission
• YWCA Northeast Indiana
– Journal Gazette