The Foellinger Foundation’s board has approved grants totaling more than $2.9 million. The following 14 nonprofits were grant recipients (amounts not disclosed):

• Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center

• Brightpoint

• Catholic Charities

• Courageous Healing

• Covenant Community Development Corp.

• Cross Connections

• Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana

• Healthier Moms and Babies

• Interfaith Hospitality Network

• Matthew 25

• Redemption House Ministry

• Super Shot

• The Rescue Mission

• YWCA Northeast Indiana

– Journal Gazette