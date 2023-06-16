Foellinger Foundation on Friday launched the search for a new president and CEO, which it hopes to complete by fall.
“It has been an honor to serve Foellinger Foundation during this transitional period,” said a statement from David Bennett, who has served as the interim leader since October 2022. “The foundation has continued to grow and evolve in response to our community’s needs. We are excited to embark on this search to find the next executive who will carry forward our founders’ vision.”
The President and CEO Search Committee is chaired by Michael C. Moellering. Kittleman & Associates LLC was selected by the committee to conduct the search and to screen candidates.
The committee will review consultant recommendations, conduct candidate interviews and make a final recommendation to the foundation’s board of directors, a news release said.
“The foundation staff and board of directors are committed to operating under the Foellinger family’s values and principles: integrity, accountability, responsibility, and results,” Moellering said. “We look forward to identifying and welcoming our next leader, who will lead the organization under these principles, just as the leaders before have.”
In November 2019, Foellinger announced that longtime leader Cheryl Taylor would step down in May 2020 after three decades with the foundation, much of that time as president and CEO.
Ed Kominowski replaced Taylor in 2020 after a unanimous board vote.
No reason was given for his departure when the foundation announced in October 2022 that Bennett, a former executive director of the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, had been chosen as Foellinger’s interim leader.