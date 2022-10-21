David Bennett, former executive director of the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, has been named as interim head of the Foellinger Foundation.
Ed Kominowski, Foellinger's former president and chief executive officer, left the grant-making organization on Tuesday, a news release said.
No information about Kominowski's leaving was provided in the release. A call to the Foellinger Foundation this morning reached a message saying all staff members were unavailable.
Kominowski began working for Foellinger in August, 2020. He succeeded Cheryl Taylor in the position.
Bennett headed the Community Foundation from 1995 and 2018. He then started his own consultancy, the Community Foundation Research and Training Institute. He serves as the institute's president