Fogel Road between Greenwell and McComb roads will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday during crossover-pipe replacement, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Most Popular
-
Fort Wayne Plan Commission denies Famous Taco's request, delays River City Ventures' plan
-
Fort Wayne plans to sell Coliseum radio shop property for $3.35 million to development firm
-
The Dish: Georgetown Bandido's closes; two restaurants to open in its place
-
Fort Wayne radio host Doc West still rockin' after 43 years on air
-
Divorce filings