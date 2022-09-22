The COVID-19 pandemic did not treat DeZyre Bragg kindly.
The Fort Wayne woman had just opened a bakery and sweets shop on East State Boulevard when people were staying home in droves. "It didn't work out," she said of the business.
Thursday, Bragg was beaming in front of what will become her shop's new space in the East Hall of the Union Street Market at Electric Works just south of downtown Fort Wayne.
When one of the coordinators for the market responded positively to her inquiry about locating there, "I was ecstatic," she said. "We jumped on this one."
Thursday morning developers of the market showed off the near-completion of its two spaces to members of the media, while construction vehicles beeped and tools whirred in the 37,000-square-foot brick building.
Officials said they'll christen the space with a Nov. 26 pop-up Artisans Market, with holiday-themed crafts, gifts and other merchandise for four weekends.
Hours for the pop-up have yet to be determined, as have the opening dates for other aspects of the Union Street Market.
The market is divided into two sections, separated by a spacious atrium. The West Hall will include restaurant-style offerings, while the East Hall will have more take-home items, including Bragg-A-Lot Sweets & Drinks.
Specialties include special-occasion cakes, cheesecakes, cookies and fudge, Bragg said.
Joining her in the East Hall are B&B Meat Market, B&B Seafood Market, The Kitchen & Co., Grabill Amish Bakery, Grabill Amish Deli, Bee Great honey products and Herculean Meal Prep.
Announced for the West Hall are Conjure Coffee, Brooks BBQ & Chicken, Johnny OX Pizzeria, Pikoso Burritos, Neon Carrot, Local Apple Cart, Charlie Horse Bar, Lunar Infusions and Kekionga Craft Company.
Organizers said they expect additional merchants to be announced soon. The hall can hold up to 25 daily vendors plus short-term merchants. Of the announced businesses, half are owned by women and more than 25% are minority owned.
There are plans to have the Fort Wayne Farmers Market, now at McCulloch Park on the east side of Broadway, relocate to Dynamo Alley at Electric Works. The outdoor market will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays. About 80 vendors will be included.
The West Hall is expected to be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The East Hall's hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plans are for the spaces to be open every day, including Sundays.
Additional vendors are being sought, as are those seeking to host holiday-season parties for up to 150 people. Organizers have set up a website for gift=card purchases and additional information at unionstreetmarket.org.