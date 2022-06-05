At a glance

Fort Wayne-area residents have several resources that might assist to cover grocery needs. They include:

Community Harvest Food Bank

999 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne

260-447-3696

communityharvest.org

Wayne Township

trustee’s office

320 E. Superior St., Fort Wayne

260-449-7000

waynetownship.org

Associated Churches

602 E. Wayne St., Fort Wayne

260-422-3528

associatedchurches.org

Butler United Methodist

Food Pantry

501 W. Green St. Butler

260-868-2098

Last Wednesday of the month, 5-7 p.m.

The Bethany Pantry

1505 Bethany Lane

260-483-1813 www.gethsemanefw.org/the-bethany-pantry/

Monday, Thursday 9-11:45 a.m.

Wednesday 4:30-6:30 p.m.