A former Bishop Luers High School teacher accused of having sexual relationships with three students may change his plea next Friday.
Jordan M. Miller, 34, currently faces two counts of child seduction after a former student told police about an alleged sexual relationship she had with him during her senior year.
A hearing was scheduled for Wednesday after Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Emily Snyder requested to add charges – two additional counts of child seduction – against Miller but Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull did not rule on the motion. Instead, a change of plea hearing was scheduled.
Prosecutors could bring the motion back to the judge if an agreement is not reached at the change of plea hearing set for July 28, Snyder said.
Miller was charged with child seduction on May 2 after the first victim came to police in September. The woman said she was 17 when her former teacher prompted a sexual relationship with her, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Officer Kenneth Johnson.
It started with Miller kissing her on the lips after she went to his apartment to help him find his dog, the victim told police, court records show. It later developed into the two watching movies at Miller's apartment, drinking alcohol and eventually having sex.
The woman told police Miller tried to have sex with her when she told him she wasn't comfortable performing a different sex act on her then-teacher, documents show. When the victim told Miller she had never had sex, he told her she should do it and get it over with so it would be easier with others.
"That's how I lost my virginity that night," the victim told police.
The sexual relationship continued through the student's high school graduation, according to the probable cause affidavit. The woman told police their last sexual encounter was the one time they had sex after she turned 18.
But, as police discovered through their investigation, the first victim was not the only student Miller had an alleged sexual relationship with. Another student came to the police in October to discuss her alleged nearly two-year-long sexual relationship with Miller.
Like the first victim, the second victim said the outside-of-school contact between her and Miller started with the former teacher asking her to watch his dog.
The second victim told police she rejected Miller's advances but he persisted several days in a row until she agreed to come to his apartment, records show. The visits started out with the two watching movies together and "would progress a step further in touching/sexual behavior from the previous visit."
A few visits in, the woman said, Miller began asking to have sex but she did not want to because it was too far, according to the affidavit. But Miller continued to ask until the then-17-year-old girl relented, telling her she was his girlfriend, people in relationships have sex and "how do you expect us to work if we don't have sex."
The relationship continued through the girl's 18th birthday and ended after she graduated, court records show.
A third former student spoke to police about her alleged sexual relationship with Miller that began a couple of months after she turned 18, according to the affidavit. She said that relationship continued until she was a college sophomore.
She told police Miller wrote a paper for her in exchange for sex acts.
Police later met with James Huth, Bishop Luers' principal, who said he was unaware of Miller's alleged relationships with students, court records show. But Huth told police the school did not renew Miller's contract after an issue came up with the former teacher possibly writing a paper for the student.
When police interviewed Miller he said the three women watched his dog while they were in high school, court records show. The former teacher said he had a romantic and sexual relationship with the first victim and student after they were 18 and had graduated high school but not while they were in school or as minors.
He denied ever having a sexual relationship with the second victim.