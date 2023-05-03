A former Bishop Luers High School teacher will appear in court today to face accusations of sexual relationships with teen students.
Jordan Miller, 33, was taken into custody Tuesday after three women reported having a sexual relationship with him when they were high school students about five years ago. He has been charged with two felony counts of child seduction.
The first woman went to the Fort Wayne Police Department on Sept. 6 to report the relationship, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Officer Kenneth Johnson. Miller was her 11th grade English teacher and 12th grade speech teacher.
She told police she would go to Miller’s apartment during her senior year to watch his dog in the evenings and weekends when he was unable to be home. The woman told police that other students would do the same, court documents said.
During the interview, she told police she was staying with a friend after a basketball game one night during her senior year when Miller called her in the early-morning hours. He asked for her help in finding his dog, which had gotten out, according to the affidavit.
When she arrived at his apartment after finding the dog, she said Miller appeared intoxicated. The woman said Miller sat next to her and thanked her for finding the dog before kissing her on the mouth, according to court documents.
She said she told Miller she was only 17, and he apologized and said she was mature for her age. She then left the apartment, court records said.
The woman told police Miller continued to text her on a regular basis and they would discuss their lives, according to the affidavit. The then-17-year-old and her teacher later started watching movies together at Miller’s apartment.
One night, the woman said Miller made her alcoholic drinks, according to court documents. She said Miller told her she could stay at his apartment and sleep in his bed because she was intoxicated.
As the woman lay in bed, she said Miller moved her hand to his genitals. Miller said he wanted her to perform oral sex, but she told him she was not comfortable doing that, according to the affidavit.
Miller then allegedly suggested having sex instead. The woman told police she informed Miller she had never had sex before, but he told her she should get it over with so it would be easier with other people, according to court documents.
“That’s how I lost my virginity that night,” the woman told police. She said she had sex with Miller twice before she turned 18 and that the relationship continued until she went to college.
A second woman came forward Oct. 21 with a similar story. In an interview with police, she said she was in a sexual relationship with Miller for 14 months that ended in May 2018, according to the affidavit. She said during that time, they would have sex once or twice a week.
She told police she was 17 when the sexual relationship began, court records say.
A third former student was later interviewed by police and told them she began a sexual relationship with Miller two months after she turned 18 while she was still in high school. It continued into her sophomore year of college, according to court documents.
The three students attended Bishop Luers at the same time but did not know the others had alleged sexual relationships with Miller.
When police interviewed Bishop Luers Principal Jim Huth, he told them Miller turned in a resignation letter June 27, 2018. Huth told police the resignation followed a school investigation into an allegation that Miller wrote a paper for the third victim.
When police interviewed the student, she said he wrote the paper in exchange for sexual acts.
When police interviewed Miller, he said he never had a sexual relationship with the second woman and his sexual relationships with the first and third happened after they turned 18.