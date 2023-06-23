A former Bishop Luers High School teacher has been arrested and charged with felony child solicitation after allegedly admitting he had a sexual relationship with a student.
Matthew Jacob Brown, 40, has been charged with four counts of child solicitation.
A woman initially reported the sexual activity that happened while she was a student at Bishop Luers to the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend in 2018, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Detective Sgt. Todd Battershell. The sexual activity reportedly happened in the spring of 2017 when she was 17.
The diocese reported the incidents in 2018 to police despite the woman saying she wanted to remain anonymous and didn’t want an investigation, according to court records.
Earlier this month, the victim contacted the diocese, saying she changed her mind and wanted an investigation. The woman told police that she was groomed by Brown, who was her English teacher, in December 2016.
Brown and the student allegedly engaged in sexual activity on several separate occasions, including at his residence.
An administrator confronted Brown in 2018 after hearing the allegations. Brown admitted to the inappropriate relationship and was then fired, the probable cause affidavit said.
A witness also told police that she remembers the victim disclosing in 2017 that Brown had seduced her.
On the last day of her senior year, the woman said she waited for everyone to leave school and went to Brown’s classroom, where more activity happened, the probable cause affidavit said. The woman provided investigators with a photo she took in the classroom that day.
Officers took Brown to the police station for a formal interview after executing search warrants Wednesday at his home. Brown admitted to the allegations during the interview and was taken into custody, the probable cause affidavit said.
Brown paid the $32,500 bond to get out of the Allen County Jail on Friday. A hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.