The city of Auburn has not filed any responses to a lawsuit that claims the former head of the Auburn Department of Building, Planning and Development was discriminated against and then fired in retaliation.
However, an attorney representing the city, Matthew Hinkle of the Carmel law firm Coots, Henke and Wheeler, filed his appearance on behalf of the city Monday.
In the lawsuit filed Oct. 11, Amy Schweitzer claims that she was discriminated against because of her gender and retaliated for actions related to that and for opposing continued occupancy of a partially collapsed building on Main Street.
“She was terminated for the illegal reason of refusing an illegal order directed by the mayor of the city of Auburn,” the suit states.
Schweitzer was fired Dec. 27. She filed a charge of discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and a notice of tort claim against the city on Feb. 9, court records state.
The building that partially collapsed was at 121 S. Main. Her office became aware the morning of Sept. 23, 2021, that the building’s rear portion collapsed overnight, Schweitzer said in court documents.
The lawsuit filed by Schweitzer said there was “clear evidence that its structural integrity was compromised and was partially collapsed.”
She, Building Inspector Mat Snyder and Fire Marshall Ryan Shambaugh agreed the building should be vacated, according to the suit. Mayor Mike Ley had a lift he owned sent to the building “to remove a small portion of the south brick wall that is an immediate danger” and the building’s owner said the mayor gave him permission to remain in the building.
Schweitzer’s suit said she took out additional insurance for herself in case she could be held liable for any problems resulting from the building. She also said that she began taking anti-anxiety pills after every meeting with the mayor and takes anti-depressants.
The suit also states that the building owner Jermey Bowers has his business, Bowers Engineering, in the building, and that the city and Ley’s construction firm have done business with the firm regularly. The mayor’s brother, Jim Ley, was hired to work on the building, according to Schweitzer.
Active demolition began on the building Dec. 11 without permits and construction began on the building Dec. 21, also without permits, according to court documents. Snyder submitted his resignation
The lawsuit also claims that Schweitzer was excluded from events that all other department heads were part of, including a team-building exercise during business hours at the St. Joe Conservation Club and other monthly team-building exercises all male department heads were invited to.
Schweitzer’s lawsuit does not give a dollar amount she is suing Auburn for, but it lists loss of job and benefits and suffering of humiliation, mental anguish and emotional distress.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Auburn mayor’s office could not be reached for comment about the suit.