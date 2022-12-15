Demolition of the former Byron Health Center building, a northwest Allen County landmark for decades, began this week.
The Allen County commissioners are continuing to ready the site at Lima and Carroll roads for sale, Nelson Peters, county commissioner, said Thursday.
At one time, it was thought that the building could be part of the property sale, but now the idea is to sell only the ground, which the county owns, he said.
Workers from Renascent Inc., Indianapolis, have been tearing down the brick health center building since Tuesday. The plan is also to demolish the Kidder Building, formerly occupied by the county sheriff’s department, said Chris Cloud, the commissioners chief of staff.
The commissioners approved a $2.362-million bid for the demolition during their Nov. 18 meeting. They approved a fence to protect the property in July.
Demolition of both buildings is proposed to be finished by the end of May, and site work will include grading and backfill for the the site, Cloud said.
Peters said Renascent’s bid came in under an engineer’s projected cost, although he did not know how much.
Although work to prepare the site for sale has continued for several years, the commissioners have yet to decide what will happen to the land, Peters said.
The approximately 100 acres could be sold in one piece or in several pieces, he said.
The land lies in Huntertown, and officials there would have say over its fate. Huntertown also owns a well field inside the site’s boundaries, he said.
It began as the site of the Allen County Poor House and served as an orphanage/children’s home, a tuberculosis treatment center and a nursing home/assisted-living facility.
Byron purchased a 15-acre site at 1661 Beacon St. off Lake Avenue and developed a health-care village known as Byron Wellness Center. Byron residents and staff moved there in May, 2020.
Sturges Development Group, Fort Wayne, is handling the sale.