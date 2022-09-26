Mark Souder, northeast Indiana's representative in the U.S. House for 16 years, died Monday morning following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
His family posted on Facebook that Souder, 72, “went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”
“Mark was a strong leader and passionate about his faith, family, and his country,” the Souder family wrote in the post, which was made on his personal Facebook page. “We want to thank you for all the kind words, prayers, and support over the past months.”
A Republican, Souder served the region in the House of Representatives from 1995 to 2010, serving eight terms. After winning a six-way GOP primary election in 1994, he defeated Democrat Jill Long amid a wave of other Republicans – known as the Class of '94 – who were elected that year.
Souder resigned in 2010 after admitting he had an affair with a part-time member of his staff. The affair ended about six months prior to his resignation when the pair were in a parked car in a nature preserve in Whitley County and a Department of Natural Resources officer tapped on the window and told them to get moving.
While announcing his resignation during a brief news conference at his Fort Wayne office, Souder deviated from his written statement only once, to explain why he stood at the podium alone.
“I'm sick of politicians who drag their spouses up in front of the cameras rather than confronting the problem they caused,” he said.
Although rumors of the affair had circulated around Washington, the news stunned his district in northeast Indiana.
Souder grew up in Grabill, where he attended an Anabaptist church. He attended Leo High School.
At the age of 14, Souder was inspired by Ronald Reagan's speech supporting Barry Goldwater for president. He joined Young Americans for Freedom, a conservative youth movement he said helped "plant the seeds of politics in (his) life."
After high school, Souder graduated from what was then IPFW, where he was student body president, and earned a Master's of Business Administration at the University of Notre Dame.
Before being elected to Congress, he spent 10 years working for Sen. Dan Coats, 8½ of them in Washington.
A 1994 Souder for Congress campaign brochure said, "Souder supports peace through strength, term limits, Social Security trust fund integrity, responsible gun ownership, tough interstate anti-stalking laws, victim rights at parole hearings, real welfare reform, not gimmicks." Beneath the term limits headline, the brochure stated: "it may be our only hope for change."
Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine said Monday that Souder was the most intellectually respected conservative in the House during his time in office.
“He was the consummate conservative. He was a very thoughtful intellect, and he was someone who understood how Congress operated and was one of our most outstanding congressmen to serve from our district,” Shine said. “He will be sorely missed, and he was a true friend and great representative for the people of northeast Indiana.”
Despite sponsoring legislation calling for an inquiry, Souder broke with his party and voted against three of the four articles of impeachment against Bill Clinton in 1998 because he believed perjury was not a high crime and misdemeanor.
Souder also parted way with some of his Republican colleagues on funding for the National Parks Service. He frequently called for increased funding for the parks, which he once called “the greatest resource in this country.”
Souder voted in 1998 to bar federal funds for needle exchange programs. He said at the time that there's no good proof that needle exchange programs reduce the spread of AIDS or that they don't encourage drug use. The Washington Post reported in 2003 he also questioned the appropriateness of a San Francisco AIDS-prevention group’s programs, an inquiry that ultimately led to the CDC ordering the group to halt the programs or risk losing federal grant funding.
Souder was an opponent of gay marriage, including voting in favor of a constitutional ban on the practice in 2006.
In 2009, he was instrumental in getting the Veterans Administration to agree to build a new outpatient facility in Fort Wayne to replace the aging VA hospital and contract with city hospitals for inpatient care.
Souder and former television journalists Melissa Long and Heather Herron recently collaborated on a book titled, "Television in Fort Wayne 1953 to 2018." It was published early last year.
Souder continued to reference his faith and his reverence for God, even during his last months of life.
"We accept God's authority," the former Congressman wrote on his Facebook page in January after the cancer diagnosis. "We continue to ask for the wisdom for the doctors. But God's Will be done."