Archie Lunsey, a Fort Wayne city councilman during the 1990s, youth football coach and real estate broker, has died.
Lunsey, 82, who died Monday, represented City Council’s 1st District from 1992 through 1999. At that time, the district included parts of northeast and east-central Fort Wayne.
His first campaign for city council, when he ran as a Republican in 1983, ended in defeat to longtime rival Charles Redd, who was elected that year and in 1987. Redd died in 2013 at age 82.
Lunsey switched parties, but lost to Redd in the 1987 Democratic primary. He finally defeated Redd in the 1991 Democratic primary. He ran unopposed in the November 1991 election.
In 1995, Lunsey defeated Republican Gary Grossman. Four years later, Lunsey lost to Republican Tom Smith.
While he was on the council, Lunsey led efforts to fight drug houses, help parks and strengthen the city noise ordinance.
In 1998, he voted to override Mayor Paul Helmke’s veto of an ordinance restricting smoking in city restaurants. Lunsey had earlier voted against the ordinance, but changed his vote, he said, after seeing children in a restaurant where people were smoking.
“All the children in Fort Wayne … I vote yes, yes, yes, yes,” Lunsey said when voting to override the mayor’s veto.
“A lot of the things he did were geared towards children,” his son, Keith Lunsey, said Friday.
Lunsey was a longtime football coach in the Metro Youth Sports League and an assistant coach at Wayne High School, his son said.
Lunsey was also coach of the River City Rhinos, Fort Wayne’s semi-pro football team that was part of the Mid-Continental Football League from 1996 through 2000. A native of Georgia, he was also a real estate broker.
Democratic City Councilman Geoff Paddock, who represents the 5th District, remembered giving Lunsey a tour of Headwaters Park when it was under construction in the early 1990s. Paddock is executive director of the Headwaters Park Alliance, which manages the park.
“He became a strong supporter (of Headwaters Park) and we became good friends,” Paddock said.
Lunsey’s neighborhood later became part of Paddock’s district after Paddock was elected to council in 2011. Paddock remembered seeing and talking to Lunsey during a neighborhood walk.
“It was an honor to be his representative,” Paddock said.
In addition to his son Keith, Lunsey is survived by his wife, Betty Lunsey; son, Archie L. Lunsey II; and two grandchildren.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Union Baptist Church, 2200 Smith St., with viewing starting at 10 a.m. Ellis Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Burial will be in Southview Cemetery, LaGrange, Georgia.