Fort Wayne City Council members received Monday a letter of support from a former councilman for their efforts toward finding a fair balance on local boards and commissions.
City Council members gave preliminary approval last week to two nonbinding resolutions that Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, calls inequity in board appointments. One asks Mayor Tom Henry to reconsider the division of appointments his office has compared with those handled by the City Council.
The other resolution asks the Indiana General Assembly to do the same for the 23 boards – including the Board of Public Works and the county and city parks and recreation boards – that are defined by state law.
Tim Pape, a Democrat who served on the council from 2000 through 2011, said in a letter to council members that he supports the initiative to create more equitable appointments by city leaders to local boards. The council members will cast votes on the resolutions’ final approval today.
“While your focus appears to be a balance between mayoral and City Council in the number of appointments, with (your) leadership one benefit of such a change should be more inclusive and diverse appointees on those boards and commissions,” Pape said in the letter.
Pape recalled writing a letter to Mayor Tom Henry in June 2020 a few weeks after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officers, asking him to “seize the moment and correct the injustice that no Black citizens had been appointed by him to the highly visible and impactful” redevelopment commission, park board, Capital Improvement Board and the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.
Two weeks later, Pape said local Black elected officials gave Henry a list of 40 qualified candidates for those positions.
“Publicly, Henry admitted he needed to do better,” Pape said in the letter to council members. “Over two years later, Henry has still made no Black appointees to those influential boards.”
Henry has appointed a few white men to positions on the boards Pape called influential. Pape said highlighting Henry’s record of appointments is “fair but unfairly narrow.”
“It’s fair because accountability must always coexist with leadership, and Henry admitted he needs to do better,” Pape said. “It’s unfair, because Henry is hardly alone, and Henry appears to be trying to do better with less influential boards.”
Pape said the city and its citizens suffer “lost opportunities and constrained perspectives when we fail to be inclusive.” He said his letter demonstrates why inclusivity needs to be part of the restructuring of board appointments.
The “We become narrow and self-reinforcing when the same individuals control decision making,” Pape said. “Rather, diversity should be our strength; our different opinions, experiences and perspectives will generate the best ideas and outcomes.”
City Council will make a final decision on the resolutions at 5:30 p.m. today at Citizens Square.