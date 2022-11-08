Former Fort Wayne International Harvester power plant being razed

Workers from Jay-Ton Concrete Construction Co. of Burlison, Tenn., work to remove the old porcelain International Harvester crest off the former Fort Wayne Truck Works power plant, which is being razed on the original plant site on the city’s east side. The power plant was built in 1922 and initially burned coal to power the plant as well as the Harvester neighborhood. It later switched to burning gas and supplied steam to heat the buildings and power equipment until the plant closed in 1983.
The old porcelain International Harvester crest, right, off of the former Fort Wayne Truck Works power plant is being preserved by the owners of The Phoenix Group of Milwaukee which now owns the original plant site.
Photos courtesy of Harvester Homecoming
